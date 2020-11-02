Menudo and beans cooling under dirty fan lead to low score for Southeast Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side Mexican restaurant was cited last month after a city health inspector found menudo and beans being cooled under a dirty wall fan.
Taqueria Reyes, located in the 10500 block of Hwy. 181 South, received a score of 79 and was also written up for having accumulated grease and dirt on its kitchen walls and for having broken light shields.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.
Other scores this week:
- Chick-fil-A, 5615 W. FM 1604 North, 100
- Pizza Hut, 7711 Tezel Rd., 100
- Salata, 510 NW Loop 410, 100
- Cafe Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 99
- Firehouse Subs, 2611 SE Military Dr., 98
- Tommy’s Restaurant, 6510 San Pedro Ave., 100
- Petroleum Club of SA, 8620 N. New Braunfels, 97
- Torchy’s Tacos, 18210 Sonterra Place, 96
- Formosa Garden, 1011 NE Loop 410, 95
- Julian’s Italian Pizzeria & Kitchen, 17230 Autry Pond, 93
- VN Bistro, 8839 Culebra Rd., 93
- Halftime Pizza, 7126 Tezel Rd., 91
- Wok Inn Asian Restaurant, 2230 SE Military Dr., 91
- Cuishe Cocina Mexicana, 115 N. 1604 East, 90
- Little Caesars, 3514 S. New Braunfels, 87
- Grand Buffet, 615 SW Military Dr., 86
- Taqueria Guadalajara, 5818 Culebra Rd., 85
- Taco Palenque, 6614 W. 1604 North, 83
- Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 81
- Taqueria Reyes, 10517 181 South, 79