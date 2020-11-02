Menudo and beans cooling under dirty fan lead to low score for Southeast Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side Mexican restaurant was cited last month after a city health inspector found menudo and beans being cooled under a dirty wall fan.

Taqueria Reyes, located in the 10500 block of Hwy. 181 South, received a score of 79 and was also written up for having accumulated grease and dirt on its kitchen walls and for having broken light shields.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

