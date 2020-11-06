75-year-old man killed by SUV in hit-and-run crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 75-year-old man was killed by a sport utility vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and Goliad Road on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, the victim had left a convenience store when he was struck by a dark colored SUV that didn’t stop.

Police said the vehicle fled northbound on Goliad Road and has not been located. The man struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.