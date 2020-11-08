‘The people have spoken’: San Antonio groups show support for President-elect Joe Biden

SAN ANTONIO – Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the next president of the United States four days after the general election.

Supporters took to the streets of downtown San Antonio on Saturday to celebrate the president-elect’s victory. The Texas Organizing Project hosted the march, which also aimed to honor the validity of votes.

“This is not the end but the beginning of our fight," said Sofia Sepulveda.

Sepulveda said she believes it’s a matter of democracy.

“We need to make sure we’re telling everybody your vote is important, your voice matters," she said.

Votes by mail became a major topic during the presidential election with some questioning if the process is secure.

Incumbent President Donald Trump released a statement following his loss. The Trump campaign said they will begin prosecuting their case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

Bill Piatt is a professor of law at Saint Mary’s University. He said that evidence would need to be provided in order to back allegations of fraud.

“Historically it’s almost impossible to overturn an election. It’s almost impossible," Piatt said.

Piatt said despite any potential challenges, there is still a legal process to go through before a new president is sworn in.

The electoral college must meet on December 14 and Congress must have a joint session on January 6. Piatt said the U.S. Constitution created the process to ensure a peaceful presidential transition.

“It’s going to move slow on purpose so that we don’t just go crazy and do something without thinking it through," he said.

Alfonso Garcia said Biden’s win is something worth waiting for.

“If the world gets better or the country get better for my kids, then that’s a plus in my book," Garcia said.

He has no doubt the right person won.

“The people have spoken. Period," he said.

