Mom facing charges in Interstate 10 crash that severely injured infant son

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in connection with an overnight crash that severely injured her infant son.

Justine Garcia, 24, has been charged with intoxication assault and marijuana possession following the crash, which seriously injured an infant that was in the vehicle, police said. Her bond has been set at $50,000, according to online records from the Bexar County Jail.

San Antonio police believe she was driving while intoxicated when she crashed her SUV into a concrete median on Interstate 10 near Roland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They say she initially was on the shoulder of the eastbound highway, then for some reason suddenly darted across the traffic lanes and slammed into the wall.

Image of Interstate 10 overnight crash where a baby was injured. (KSAT)

According to a preliminary police report, her three-month-old son suffered a severe head injury, a fractured skull, in the crash.

The report says the infant was in a car seat at the time, but it was not attached properly to the back seat of the Chevy Tahoe.

The baby was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what type of injuries, if any, the woman suffered. However, police did arrest her.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about three hours while police investigated the crash.