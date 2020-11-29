‘The only Santa Museum in the South’ is less than two hours away from San Antonio

COLUMBUS, Texas – There are only two Santa Museums in the U.S. and one of them can be found right here in South Texas!

The Santa Museum in Columbus, Texas, is readying to open for the holiday season, and it’s less than two hours away from San Antonio. With almost 3,000 Santa Claus figures and a multitude of unique restaurants and other antiques, this place is a Christmas lover’s dream.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., beginning Dec. 1 - 19 and admission is free! However, monetary donations are accepted and are used for maintenance and facility upgrades.

The museum first opened in 1990 and it currently houses three antique Santa Claus collections — the Hopkins Collection, the Luman Collection and the Hubenak Collection.

Museum staff members said it was the Hopkins collection that officially launched the museum, featuring a donation of over 2,500 antiques.

This collection also has an almost life-sized Santa Claus on display as well, which is one of the most popular items at the museum.

All three collections feature “figurines, music boxes, dolls, dishes, ornaments, artwork, needlework, and photos from all over the world,” according to the museum’s website.

Some of the Santa Claus Museum's antiques. (Credit: Santa Claus Museum's website) (Santa Claus Museum)

The second Santa Claus museum resides in Santa Claus, Indiana.

You can make plans to “jingle all the way” to the Santa Claus museum here in South Texas by visiting its website here.

RELATED: These are the places where you can get your photo taken with Santa this year