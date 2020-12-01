Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in slaying during outdoor gathering

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the people responsible for a man’s shooting death during an outdoor gathering in May.

Crime Stoppers is willing up pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. May 5 outside a home in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee.

Police said people were having an outdoor gathering when an SUV pulled up and opened fire, striking Anthony Hardeman, 33.

Hardeman was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A woman in her 20s was grazed on her forehead, while another woman in her 30s was grazed on her arm.

Police said witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a maroon-colored SUV. Several people who were inside the SUV fired shots at the group, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be sent by submitting them online, by using the P3 Tips app or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

