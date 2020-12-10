SAPD: Woman rammed man with her car after puncturing his vehicle’s tires

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested months after San Antonio police say she rammed a man with her vehicle after slashing his tires.

Booking records show Danielle Rodriguez, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, months after the incident that happened on Aug. 23 at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

Police said the man and woman, who were in a relationship for two years, were arguing inside an apartment. Rodriguez left the apartment and slashed the tires on the man’s vehicle outside, police said.

The man went outside as Rodriguez was getting in her vehicle. She turned on her vehicle, aimed it toward the man and hit him, an arrest affidavit states.

He jumped on the hood of the vehicle and injured his hand.

After he got off the hood, the woman tried to hit him again, police said. This time, he was able to dodge the vehicle.

Police said she fled before officers arrived at the scene.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Records show her bond was set at $50,000.

Read also: