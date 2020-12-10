Suspects still sought in 2019 slaying of 19-year-old former Madison HS football star

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers continue to look for the person responsible for the 2019 slaying of a 19-year-old former Madison High School football player on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, on Dec. 30, 2019, Aydin Hoffman, a freshman at West Texas A&M University, was fatally shot while at the Echo Apartments in the 13600 block of O’Connor Road.

Police said Hoffman was able to drive away, but crashed into a curb and barrier a few blocks away near a Whataburger restaurant. Hoffman had a bullet wound to his upper body and was transported to a hospital where he died several hours later, a result of the shooting, police said.

Hoffman played wide receiver and tight end for the Mavericks. He earned first-team All-District honors in 2018 after leading Madison to a district championship and appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

He died three weeks after his 19th birthday.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

READ MORE: