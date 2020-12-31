Live Oak police ID man killed after shooting at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a man who was shot at an apartment complex in Live Oak and later died at a hospital.

Police said DeShaun Adriel Moorer, 23, was pronounced dead at Brooke Army Medical Center on Monday, a day after the shooting at the Navona Apartments in the 13100 block of E. Loop 1604 N., near Pat Booker Road.

A person found Moorer on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. Moorer was not able to provide information to police officers.

The witness said they heard yelling inside the unit before gunshots were fired, but did not see anyone leave the unit.

The investigation led to the arrest of Imond Martise Woods, 22, who has been charged with murder, booking records show.

Imond Martise Woods, 22, has been charged with murder, booking records show.

Woods, who was renting the apartment, was initially arrested in Universal City for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and render aid, and failure to stop and give information, an arrest affidavit states.

Investigators said he crashed his car into other vehicles “just minutes” after the shooting.

Woods was interviewed by authorities while at the Bexar County Jail, police said.

The affidavit states that he admitted to the shooting, “but he claimed to have no knowledge of how he did it because he was high on acid.”

Officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun, along with a spent 9mm casing and a live 9mm bullet, next to the victim in the apartment.

Police said at least one bullet hole was found on the wall near the victim.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting.

