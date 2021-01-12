Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash had plans to leave country, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of running from the scene of a deadly crash had been making plans to leave the country, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Instead, San Antonio police arrested Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 28, Monday afternoon on a charge of failure to stop and render aid involving death.

Tip leads to arrest of driver allegedly involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

The affidavit says an anonymous tipster gave police Rodriguez’s name, identifying him as the driver involved in the November 19 crash in the 1200 block of Bandera Road.

It says Fred Cameron, 61, was crossing the street, heading to his apartment when he was hit by a pickup.

He died at the scene.

Accident investigators found several pieces of evidence, including paint chips and broken parts of the truck, the affidavit said.

After getting the tip about Rodriguez, police then used a GPS tracking system to locate his truck.

The affidavit says they found the vehicle, undergoing repairs, at an auto repair shop that belongs to one of Rodriguez’s relatives.

Police do not believe the relative knew that the truck might have been damaged as a result of the crash, the affidavit says.

It says prior to Rodriguez’s arrest, homicide investigators learned that he was planning to leave the country.