Holiday lights along SA Riverwalk will stay up through Valentines Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve taken a stroll down the famous San Antonio Riverwalk you may have noticed a little more sparkle.

The holiday lights along the Riverwalk has attracted visitors for decades. However the lights will be staying up a little longer than normal.

Maggie Thompson, Executive Director with the San Antonio Riverwalk Association said they’re hoping to shed some light following a dark year.

“This year, we decided to extend the length that we have them on,” she said.

Thompson said it’s an effort to lift up spirits after COVID-19 led to a difficult year. She hopes the lights will give people a sense of joy that usually comes with the holidays.

“We’re thrilled that it’s so special and such a memorable tradition for so many visitors,” said Thompson.

There are over 200 cypress trees are decorated and 2,250 strings of lights. Thompson said there are over 100,000 light bulbs.

The lights will stay up through Valentines Day. Thompson believes that could lead to some big questions.

“Maybe we’ll get a record number of proposals that night. That would be kind of fun,” Thompson said.

She said the Riverwalk has always been a place where memories are made. She hopes the lights will give people another reason to smile when they look back.

“I love the thought of people calling it magical, because the riverwalk itself is that way even without the lights but it just enhances the experience,” said Thompson.

