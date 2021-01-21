San Antonio police searching for 2 gunmen after man shot in car

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot as he sat in his vehicle outside his home on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Belmont, not far from the intersection of North Mittman and East Commerce streets.

Police said the man, 26, was sitting in his car in the front of the home when two men approached him.

They then opened fire, striking the man in his upper body.

The suspects left of foot and were not located when officers searched the area.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

