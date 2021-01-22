Bexar County Commissioners Court meetings to be conducted online

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to protect residents and officials against COVID-19, Bexar County Commissioners Court meetings will now be held virtually.

According to a news release, beginning with the next regularly scheduled commissioners court session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the meetings will be held via Zoom.

Residents that wish to participate in the meetings can do so in the following ways:

Citizens can register to address the Commissioners Court online from their own device

Written testimony can be submitted via email

Individuals who prefer to appear in person can do so at the County Courthouse, where a video-capable computer will be available

Residents who wish to participate online must register or submit their written statement no later than noon on Monday.

Detailed instructions explaining how to register or how to submit a statement in writing can be found by clicking here.

The San Antonio City Council currently meets online as well.

Related Stories:

Bexar County commissioner shares his experience with COVID-19, encourages others to stay vigilant

Two women join Bexar County Commissioners Court, marking first instance in decades