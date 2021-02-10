San Antonio couple in need of help after pickup truck crashes into their home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple is looking for a new place to call home after a pickup truck crashed into their house.

Before the driver lost control and crashed into the house on Pasadena Street, he led Texas DPS troopers on a high-speed chase, according to Sgt. Orlando Moreno.

Bailey Devoy and Yliana Vasquez had just returned from the store when they heard a loud boom while sitting in their living room.

“I went in my bedroom and seen car tires and the windows and everything caved in,” Devoy said, still visibly shaken from the crash.

The couple had recently paid rent and is now worried they won’t have the money to find a new place.

“They (CPS Energy) took out the light post, so there’s no electricity, there’s no power, there’s no water in the house. We won’t be able to stay here,” Vasquez said.

Ad

Despite the extensive damage to the home, the two women were unscathed. Their two dogs were also found safe.

The couple said they were notified that the repairs could take months.

“We just need all the help we can get. Whoever can help, anything helps, until we can get back on our feet,” Vasquez pleaded.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and will be charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

READ MORE: