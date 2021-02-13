Family of three displaced after apartment fire on far Northeast Side, firefighters say

A mother and her two children are now displaced after their home caught fire on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her two children are now displaced after their apartment caught fire on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Saturday morning in the 6600 block of Arancione Avenue, in a building that housed six separate living units. Thirteen fire units and 60 firefighters total were called to the scene.

Four families total were affected by the fire, but the family of three was the only one that was displaced, according to SAFD.

Firefighters said the family heard what sounded like an explosion and self-evacuated the residence. The fire started in the garage, in the front left corner, but before exiting the building, the family closed the garage door to help contain the flames.

No evidence of an explosive has been found, according to SAFD, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and damages are estimated at $20,000. The home sustained water, smoke and fire damages, according to fire officials.

The family likely won’t be able to re-enter the apartment until sometime next week, firefighters said.

Arson is still investigating at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

