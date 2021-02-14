Deputies respond to 100 weather-related crashes as of midday Sunday, sheriff warns residents to avoid travel

SAN ANTONIO – With icy road conditions and wintry weather in full effect in the San Antonio region, Sheriff Salazar is warning residents to stay home and avoid travel.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Salazar said in a briefing that the BCSO has been called to 100 crashes related to the icy conditions so far. Of those crashes, 10 had injuries, 48 did not have injuries, and the rest were miscellaneous.

“It’s just not safe out there right now. No easy way to say it,” Sheriff Salazar said.

Additional patrol deputies will be assisting in road closures through Sunday into Monday, due to the winter storm.

Many school districts, local businesses and more have already announced closures for Sunday and Monday. You can read more on area closings here.

To see the latest road conditions in and around San Antonio, click here.

