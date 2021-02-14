‘This storm is serious,’: SAFD warns of weather dangers after fire truck overturns on icy roadway

The San Antonio Fire Department is warning residents to stay home and avoid travel after one of its own fire trucks overturned on an icy roadway overnight.

The department shared an image of the overturned fire truck on Facebook.

Early this morning, because of the ice, this happened. Luckily, the crew is OK. The storm is serious. STAY HOME. Our life (and yours) are on the line. FireSafeSA.com Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Fortunately, the fire crew that was involved in the rollover is OK, but fire officials are warning residents of just how serious this winter freeze is.

“Last night, because of the ice, this happened. Luckily the crew is OK. The storm is serious. STAY HOME. Our life (and yours) are on the line,” the department said in the post.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus held a briefing Sunday morning, also urging residents to stay off the roadways as the winter freeze passes through the region.

McManus hinted at the possibility of area highways that are heading north may be closed overnight, as the winter weather conditions are expected to worsen. The chief is planning to meet with the Texas Department of Transportation Sunday afternoon and more details will follow.

Many school districts, local businesses and more have already announced closures for Sunday and Monday. You can read more on area closings here.

To see the latest road conditions in and around San Antonio, click here.

