FEMA warns of hotel scam for people looking for shelter during Texas freeze

Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Thursday morning there is a scam circulating about hotel room assistance for Texans looking for shelter from freezing temperatures.

The FEMA Region 6 Twitter account posted there is a false phone number being shared with a message about FEMA paying for hotels for Texas Disaster Relief.

At this point, FEMA is providing the state with generators and fuel to support critical sites like hospitals and water facilities, 729,000 liters of water and more than 50,000 cotton blankets. The agency is currently not providing hotel or room assistance.

Staging Management Team Atlanta is scheduled to arrive in Texas on Thursday to give additional support to the state.

FEMA said the best information on legitimate sources of help in your area will come from local officials and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Ad

The TDEM has a list of agencies that are providing aid throughout the state and a list of warming centers.

KSAT has also provided a list of warming stations here. Call ahead to check availability.

Millions of Texans were affected by widespread power and water outages this week as the state’s electric grid failed to keep up with demand.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

Read also: