Here’s a list of warming centers in San Antonio and surrounding area

A woman who identified herself as Caroline and using blankets to keep warm outside the Majestic Theater, is encouraged by Morgan Handley, left, and Pastor Gavin Rogers, right, to seek shelter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple warming centers have been made available across the San Antonio and surrounding area to help residents who have lost power and remain stuck in the cold and dark.

For people who need help and can safely travel, the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website has a list of warming centers across the state. Here’s a list of warming centers on the TDEM website in our surrounding area as of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Boerne: Hill Country Family Services - 451 N. Main St.

Fredericksburg Elementary School - 1608 N. Adams St.

Karnes City: First United Methodist Church - 201 N. Esplanade

San Antonio: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

San Marcos: Southside Community Center - 518 Guadalupe St.

Seguin: St. James Catholic Church - 510 S. Camp St.

The following warming center locations were also made available as of Tuesday evening.

Castle Hills Council Chambers - 209 Lemonwood (Through 5 pm Wednesday)

Converse: Judson HS Gym - 9142 FM 78

Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run, Ingram

Kerrville: First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive

Kerrville: Salvation Army, 855 Hays (Note: Please contact Kerrville PD at 830-792-2730 if you cannot safely travel to a shelter.)

Schertz: Crosspoint Church - 2600 Roy Richard Drive

Schertz Community Center - 1400 Schertz Parkway Building 3

Several local churches also opened socially distanced temporary shelters this past week including Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church, Church Under the Bridge, City Church, Last Chance Ministries, Life Restored Church and First Baptist Church.

Masks and social distancing protocols are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are advised to check ahead of time to confirm availability and hours at these locations.

The National Guard is deployed across Texas to conduct welfare checks and assist local authorities in helping those in need find a local warming station.

To find the closest warming shelter, please use the map here or for information on additional assistance and resources call 2-1-1.

