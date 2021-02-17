New Braunfels establishes warming center amid ongoing electric outages

NEW BRAUNFELS – The City of New Braunfels has established a warming center as area residents still deal with electrical outages and continued winter weather impact the area.

According to the city, the warming center will be located at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, located at 375 South Castell Avenue, for those without power, stranded motorists, and anyone in need of electricity.

The center will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and accessible to anyone for free. City officials said the center will remain operational “until winter weather improves and rotating power outages are no longer necessary.

Space will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Although this unprecedented winter storm has been challenging on a number of levels, the New Braunfels community is doing what it always does…rally together to find ways to help one another,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman. “Our hope is that the Warming Center at the Civic Center provides some help and comfort to those in need of electricity, warmth, and other resources while our community deals with continued winter weather and power outages.”

The city is partnering with area agencies like the New Braunfels Food Bank and the Community Emergency Response Team to provide limited food, cots and other resources. However, those that will be using the Warming Center are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

Officials say that pets will not be allowed at the warming center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including requirements for mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing.

A 24-hour hotline has been established for those wishing to check on the status of space availability at the Warming Center: 830-221-4002.

If you are in San Antonio and are in need of a warming center, click here for a full list of spaces.

