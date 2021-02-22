Six people arrested on warrants after false call for shooting leads police to 8-liners at Northwest Side building

Police were called to a building on Bandera Road for a shooting, but no shooting victim was found.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police thought they were responding to a shooting and a possible standoff at a building on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday night, but what they found was much different.

Someone called police at about 11 p.m. to report that a father shot his son and was holed up with weapons in a restroom in a building in the 1200 block of Bandera Road.

Officers secured the perimeter of the building and closed down Bandera Road. Officers made contact with someone inside the building and all of the individuals inside were talked into coming outside.

Police said 17 people were inside the building. Officers checked each one for warrants and found that six of the individuals had warrants. Among them, there were three felony warrants, two class B misdemeanor warrants and 9 class C misdemeanor warrants.

Police found “multiple” 8-liners in the building.

One person was transported to the hospital for a pre-existing injury.

