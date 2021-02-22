Crash involving ambulance sends 5 people to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating the possibility that alcohol was involved in a crash early Monday that sent five people to a hospital.

They say a driver of a car turned at the intersection of Culebra Road and Les Harrison, hitting a city of San Antonio ambulance that was carrying a patient to a hospital around 2:30 a.m.

The ambulance then ran over the median on Culebra and hit a wrought iron fence, knocking down and damaging part of it.

Police say both EMS workers and their patient along with a man and woman in the car were taken to a hospital in different ambulances.

However, they say no one suffered serious injuries.