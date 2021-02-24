SAPD searching for suspects after attempted ATM burglary

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the suspects responsible for an attempted burglary of an automatic teller machine on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a Frost Bank near Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the suspects first broke a barricade and then tried to break into the ATM, causing minor damage to the back side of the machine.

Police said the burglars however never got inside the machine, and instead drove off.

Security guards say they saw a pickup truck leaving the scene, but police did not give a description of the suspects or the vehicle.