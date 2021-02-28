Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Highway 90 overnight, police say

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m., Saturday, when officials said the woman rear-ended another vehicle on I-35 and New Braunfels.

Police said the woman left the scene and drove southbound on I-35 before getting on Highway 90. She then pulled over on the shoulder of the highway at General Hudnell.

The vehicle that she had hit on I-35 had followed her when she got on Highway 90, according to officials. The driver approached the woman but she wouldn’t lower the car window to talk, police said, and there was a language barrier as the woman only spoke Spanish.

The driver took a photo of her and her license plate, then drove to his home and called police to file a report for a hit and run, according to authorities.

Soon after, police received a report that a woman had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 90 and General Hudnell.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the reported vehicle and the woman lying on the pavement, deceased.

The driver did stop to assist her after the incident and the driver told police the woman had been walking around the vehicle when she was hit.

Police said the driver was not charged and Highway 90 westbound was shut down for a few hours to process the scene.

