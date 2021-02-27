2 women killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were killed and two others are hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to police.

The crash, between a car and a pick-up truck, happened Saturday afternoon in the 12000 block of Fischer Road.

Officials said the car veered into the path of the pick-up truck with two people inside. The truck tried to evade the crash but did not have time and crashed with the car head-on, police said.

The two women, one in her 30s and one that is 18-years-old, in the car were killed in the crash. Two others, who were in the truck, were taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

