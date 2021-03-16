SAPD investigating after man found shot on West Side

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for clues and a suspect after a man was found shot on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to the 8100 block of Landing Avenue, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers found the victim after he fled from a wrecked a car near Highway 90.

Police said, however, they don’t exactly know where the shooting occurred. Officers say it may have happened during a possible road road incident, but that the vehicle had no bullet holes.

SAPD said they caught up with the man in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.