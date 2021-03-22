SE Side Subway dinged for no hot water, employees not washing hands after handling cash

SAN ANTONIO – A Subway restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side was cited last month after having no hot water during an inspection and for employees not washing their hands after handling cash.

The restaurant, located in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels, received a score of 81.

Employees who touch money are required to wash their hands before putting on a new pair of gloves, according to health rules.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Los Compadres, 414 S. General McMullen, 100

Taco Rey, 11825 West Ave., 100

Trilogy Burger Bistro, 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Cafe Vida, 19179 Blanco Rd., 99

Taqueria Vallarta, 2463 Nacogdoches Rd., 99

El Pollo Loco, 99

La Luna Azul Restaurant, 2433 Austin Hwy., 98

Taquitos El Guero, 3016 W. Commerce St., 98

India Taj Palace, 20323 Huebner Rd., 97

Taco Palemque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 97

Royal Pizza, 4415 De Zavala Rd., 95

Yellowfish Sushi, 17711 IH 10 West, 95

La Ruleta, 700 Ruiz St., 94

Wingstop, 6615 FM 78, 94

Lee’s Kitchen, 10606 Perrin Beitel, 93

Roy’s Pronto Taco Hut, 246 Old Hwy. 90 West, 92

Chatman’s Chicken, 1747 S. W.W. White Rd., 89

Happy Guy Chinese Cuisine, 8373 Culebra Rd., 88

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 5565 Tezel Rd., 88

Taqueria La Tapatia, 8814 Perrin Beitel, 87

Subway, 4102 S. New Braunfels, 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

