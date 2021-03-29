Moldy lemons lead to write-up at far West Side wing place

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s far West Side was written up late last month after moldy lemons were found by a city health inspector.

Wing Daddy’s Sause House, located in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, received a score of 85 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after racking up violations that also included having black residue in its ice machine and a broken water handle.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100

First Watch Restaurant, 830 NW Loop 410, 100

La Gloria Restaurant, 21819 IH 10 West, 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 5706 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Tellez Tamales, 1802 Bandera Rd., 100

Tokyo Gardens Catering, 1955 Nacogdoches Rd., 100

Sushiholic, 11619 Bandera Rd., 99

Mr. P’s Neighborhood Eatery, 1601 Guadalupe St., 98

Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 2119 U.S. Hwy 281 North, 97

Kona Grill, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 97

Subway, 12335 Wetmore Rd., 96

Nora’s Mexican Restaurant, 2906 Mission Rd., 95

Pizza Hut, 3323 Roosevelt Ave., 94

La Michoacana Meat Market, 2510 Pleasanton Rd., 93

Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 92

Kong’s Express, 903 S. Zarzamora, 90

Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 89

Oblate Cafe, 904 Oblate Dr., 87

Pho Garden, 2535 SE Military Dr., 87

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 10730 Potranco Rd., 85

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

