Moldy lemons lead to write-up at far West Side wing place

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s far West Side was written up late last month after moldy lemons were found by a city health inspector.
Wing Daddy’s Sause House, located in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, received a score of 85 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after racking up violations that also included having black residue in its ice machine and a broken water handle.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100
- First Watch Restaurant, 830 NW Loop 410, 100
- La Gloria Restaurant, 21819 IH 10 West, 100
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 5706 W. FM 1604 North, 100
- Tellez Tamales, 1802 Bandera Rd., 100
- Tokyo Gardens Catering, 1955 Nacogdoches Rd., 100
- Sushiholic, 11619 Bandera Rd., 99
- Mr. P’s Neighborhood Eatery, 1601 Guadalupe St., 98
- Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 2119 U.S. Hwy 281 North, 97
- Kona Grill, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 97
- Subway, 12335 Wetmore Rd., 96
- Nora’s Mexican Restaurant, 2906 Mission Rd., 95
- Pizza Hut, 3323 Roosevelt Ave., 94
- La Michoacana Meat Market, 2510 Pleasanton Rd., 93
- Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 92
- Kong’s Express, 903 S. Zarzamora, 90
- Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 89
- Oblate Cafe, 904 Oblate Dr., 87
- Pho Garden, 2535 SE Military Dr., 87
- Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 10730 Potranco Rd., 85
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.