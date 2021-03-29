photo
62º

Local News

Moldy lemons lead to write-up at far West Side wing place

Wing Daddy’s Sause House received a score of 85 from health officials

Dillon Collier
, Investigative Reporter

Tags: 
BKD
,
Behind The Kitchen Door
,
Business
,
Food
,
San Antonio
,
Local business

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s far West Side was written up late last month after moldy lemons were found by a city health inspector.

Wing Daddy’s Sause House, located in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, received a score of 85 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after racking up violations that also included having black residue in its ice machine and a broken water handle.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100
  • First Watch Restaurant, 830 NW Loop 410, 100
  • La Gloria Restaurant, 21819 IH 10 West, 100
  • Longhorn Steakhouse, 5706 W. FM 1604 North, 100
  • Tellez Tamales, 1802 Bandera Rd., 100
  • Tokyo Gardens Catering, 1955 Nacogdoches Rd., 100
  • Sushiholic, 11619 Bandera Rd., 99
  • Mr. P’s Neighborhood Eatery, 1601 Guadalupe St., 98
  • Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 2119 U.S. Hwy 281 North, 97
  • Kona Grill, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 97
  • Subway, 12335 Wetmore Rd., 96
  • Nora’s Mexican Restaurant, 2906 Mission Rd., 95
  • Pizza Hut, 3323 Roosevelt Ave., 94
  • La Michoacana Meat Market, 2510 Pleasanton Rd., 93
  • Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 92
  • Kong’s Express, 903 S. Zarzamora, 90
  • Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 89
  • Oblate Cafe, 904 Oblate Dr., 87
  • Pho Garden, 2535 SE Military Dr., 87
  • Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 10730 Potranco Rd., 85

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

Behind the Kitchen Door image. (KSAT)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: