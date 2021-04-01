photo
Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 1: Metro Health reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

More than 496K people have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 294,158 fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 205,777 total COVID-19 cases and 3,152 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 249 new cases as of Thursday. Two new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 185 patients are hospitalized, 74 are in the intensive care unit and 32 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports 496,642 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 294,158 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

