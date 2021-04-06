Man saved during fire on city’s South Side, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued during a fire on the city’s South Side, San Antonio Fire officials said on Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Estancia, near Roosevelt and Loop 410.

The San Antonio Fire Department said that a wheelchair-bound man was rescued from inside the building after they got a call from a concerned neighbor.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke during the incident.

No one else was injured during the fire, the department said.

Teh cause of the fire is still under investigation.

