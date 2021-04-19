King William Association hosts Fiesta-themed ‘house float parade’

SAN ANTONIO – April typically means Fiesta in San Antonio but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that for two years in a row.

If you’re looking for an excuse to wear your flower crowns and Fiesta medals this week, the King William Association has you covered.

The group, in partnership with the Lavaca Neighborhood Association and Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, is hosting a house float parade through April 25 and is inviting you to join in on the fun!

Homes are decorated in Fiesta-themed décor inspired by New Orleans’ pandemic twist on Mardi Gras, known as Yardi-Gras.

Instead of sitting and watching a Fiesta parade go by, the house parade lets you tour the area’s historic neighborhoods, enjoy elaborate house floats—where people decorate their home and yard— and celebrate in a socially distanced way.

You can check out a current map of the house parade by clicking here.

For more information, click here.