SE Side taqueria used clothes to cover tortillas

Taqueria Reyes received a score of 81 from health officials during last month’s inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A taqueria in far southeast San Antonio was cited last month after a city health inspector found clothes being used to cover tortillas.

Taqueria Reyes, located in the 10500 block of U.S. 181 South, received a score of 81 and was also written up for having missing thermometers in its freezers.

The walk-in refrigerator was having difficulty staying at 45 degrees and was in need of servicing, the health report states.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Blanco BBQ, 13259 Blanco Rd., 100

Fattboy Burgers & Dogs, 2345 Vance Jackson, 100

Firefly Sushi, 7700 Floyd Curl Dr., 100

Mango’s Sports Bar, 115 General Krueger Blvd., 100

Sizzling Wok, 17700 U.S. 281 North, 100

Powerhouse Bakery, 4902 Golden Quail, 98

Lulu’s Tako House, 5282 Medical Dr., 97

Taqueria Potrillo, 7135 Somerset Rd., 97

VN Bistro, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 97

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95

Tacos N Salsa, 11860 Wurzbach Rd., 95

Delicious Tamales To Go, 3520 S. New Braunfels, 94

Tony’s Cafe, 4705 Roosevelt Ave., 91

Grady’s BBQ, 7400 Bandera Rd., 90

La Cavana, 2716 Commercial Ave., 90

&-Eleven, 403 Fair Ave., 88

Taqueria La Tapatia, 2320 Babcock Rd., 85

Camaron Pelado Seafood Grill, 2918 W. Commerce St., 83

Taqueria Jimador, 1106 Vance Jackson, 81

Taqueria Reyes, 10517 181 South, 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

