Cibolo Nature Center begins monthly night hikes for families, adults to get them closer to nocturnal animals

Fireflies seen at the Cibolo Nature Center. Image: Cibolo Center for Conservation.

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Center for Conservation is giving adventurers a chance to see nature from a different, darker point of view.

The Cibolo Nature Center has launched its monthly night hikes for both adults and kids, according to spokesperson Frances M. Sanchez.

The group hikes will take place on two separate days from April to November, she said, and the next one coming up is the Family Bat Walk and Nature Night Hike at 8 p.m. Friday.

“We feature a Family Nature Walk geared towards families with children and less of a hike,” she said. “The Night Hikes for Adults are more of a hike at a slightly longer distance.”

The adult hikes are also “more vigorous,” she added. The adult hike for April took place last week but the next 18-years-and-older event is the Armadillo Twilight Hike on May 15.

It’s an effort to get hikers closer to nocturnal animals. During the event, guests can see creatures like fireflies, bats, moths and owls and can record bats using detectors.

Ad

Hikers can also see animal tracks and “look deeper into seasonally occurring wildlife,” the center said.

Friday’s event is family-friendly. Guests will be asked to bring a flashlight and water bottle, and walk at a moderate hiking pace.

Face masks will also be required for hikers when they’re in close proximity to others. The center said there will be “plenty of space” to ensure social distancing.

Tickets range from $8 for members to $10 for non-members. The Cibolo Nature Center is located at 140 City Park Road in Boerne.

Group sizes are limited due to social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic. If you are unable to make it to Friday’s event or if you want to see other night hiking opportunities, click here to view the calendar.

Click here for more information about Friday’s event.

Ad

Read also: