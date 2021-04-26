Man shot during argument at Southwest Side apartment complex

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of South Gen. McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night after an argument escalated into violence at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Gen. McMullen Drive, near Kennedy Park.

Investigators said the 53-year-old victim was shot by several men after they argued in the parking lot.

The victim told police he was walking backward toward his apartment and yelling when shots were fired, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses were interviewed but so far no one has been arrested.

