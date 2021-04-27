New tiki bar and restaurant to open soon along San Antonio River Walk

Highly anticipated bar and restaurant concepts by restaurateur Chris Hill, Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má will open in San Antonio in the coming weeks.

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is getting a new bar and restaurant in the upcoming weeks - Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má.

House of Má is opening Friday and will feature dishes like Hủ Tiếu (Cambodian Noodle Soup) and Phở Gà (Chicken Pho). The same creative team behind Singh’s Vietnamese restaurant on N. St. Mary’s is responsible for the new eatery.

Hours for House of Má are expected to be:

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday: Closed

The new bar will open May 7 and is called Hugman’s Oasis. While cocktails will be the main focus at Hugman’s Oasis, guests can still order food like candied-jalapeno rangoons and seasonal yakitori skewers.

Ad

Hours for Hugman’s Oasis are expected to be:

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - Midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday: Closed

The bar and restaurant will be located at 135 E. Commerce Street along the River Walk and feature a tiki bar concept.