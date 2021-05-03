Authorities ID man found fatally shot as deputies responded to welfare check in South Bexar County

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a gunman in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 500 block of Hallmark Path.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a gunman in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man late Sunday.

Rene Carlos Galan was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Hallmark Path, not far from Pleasanton Road and south of Loop 1604, according to the medical examiner’s office.

According to BCSO, deputies were dispatched to the property for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the caller who said the man apparently died of a gunshot wound. The caller said Galan was his relative.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to BCSO. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

