SAPD: Security officer punched, knocked down while breaking up fight downtown before shots fired

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after one security officer was assaulted and another security officer was allegedly shot at during a scuffle downtown early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to 930 Broadway, where the Social Spot is located, for a report of a shooting.

Police said the incident began when a security officer tried to separate a fight. Someone punched the male officer in the face and knocked him down.

Another security guard chased a man that was possibly involved in the assault when shots were fired. The security guard told officers that he believed someone shot at him.

SAPD said there was no evidence of a shooting and no one saw a gunman, but gunfire was heard near the location.

No one was injured and no one was apprehended.

