Distraught mother devastated after late son’s memorial is stolen

Bexar County – A Bexar County mother is distraught after her late son’s memorial disappeared just days after he would have turned 31.

Margo Jimenez is the mother of Ricky Delgado. Delgado was a loving son who died in a fatal crash in 2019.

Since his death, his mother has been beyond heartbroken over the loss of her only child.

“It has been impossible for me,” Jimenez said. “I miss him every single minute of the day. I keep my faith and I have to go to a doctor. That is the only thing that is keeping me going.”

She said the day Delgado earned his wings, she and those who loved him built a beautiful memorial located in the 18500 block of Bandera Road.

“People were placing crosses and leaving notes,” Jimenez said. “The parts from his truck from the accident were still there at the top cross that his friends made. They left those pieces there as a momentum about him and his truck. There was a cross my sister had given me with his name and date that lit up at night. I had a rosary around that.”

She said there were two spots where they had memorials near each other.

memorial image 1. (KSAT)

