Reward offered for info in man’s slaying in far West Side neighborhood

Recognize this vehicle? Deputies seek suspect in far West Side slaying

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a man’s slaying earlier this month on the far West Side.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of May 6 at a home in the 6600 block of Palmetto Way, not far from Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, Saifeddin Mohammed Saleh, 24, shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now authorities are searching for the shooter, who is expected to be a male in his 20s with a slender build.

Authorities are searching for a shooter in a homicide that happened on May 6 in the 6600 block of Palmetto Way. Images: Crime Stoppers (KSAT)

He was seen fleeing from the scene in a silver or grey Nissan Altima. The car has a “distinct discoloration to the hood,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

