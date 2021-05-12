Authorities searching for 2 people who stole teen’s American bully/English bulldog at gunpoint

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who stole a dog from a 14-year-old boy on May 4, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who stole a dog from a 14-year-old as he was taking it for a walk on the South Side.

The robbery happened on May 4 at the Rio Springs Apartments in the 2800 block of Hutchins Place, not far from Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35.

The boy was walking his mixed American bully/English bulldog when he was approached by the two men.

They demanded his dog at gunpoint and, fearing for his life, the boy let go of the dog’s leash, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

The boy ran back to his apartment as the men took the dog. They then drove off in a possible silver Ford Eagle.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests in the crime.

To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or use the P3 Tips app.

