Salvation Army helps teen battle health problems; has served community for more than 130 years

SAN ANTONIO – May 10th - May 14th is National Salvation Army Week. And all week long we’ve been sharing just a handful of the many success stories that come from the nonprofit in our community.

Ernestia Barrera has been taking her son Gabriel to the Salvation Army run Peacock Boys & Girls Club since he was just seven years old. He’s now a 15, and a high school student, and he’s been going to the club almost every day for it’s after school program.

Gabriel has battled many health problems over the years, but he’s made major strides. His mother says the Boys and Girls Club has played a played a major role in her son’s success.

“They’ve supported us through it all,” Ms. Barrera said. “We’ve had therapies, we’ve had medical conditions, we’ve had doctors, but the Boys and Girls club has been there the whole time.”

The Salvation Army has been serving the community for over 130 years.