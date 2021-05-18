Heavy damage, reports of injuries from strong winds in Southeast Bexar County

Strong winds have a cut a path of destruction through part of Southeast Bexar County late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Strong winds that whipped through the area overnight caused heavy damage at a motel and toppled an RV in Southeast Bexar County.

There also were reports of injuries.

A security guard at the Braunig Lake RV Resort told KSAT12 that two people who were inside the RV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At a motel next door, debris was left scattered all across the parking lot near Interstate 37 and Donop Road.

A Days Inn Motel saw damage following strong winds late Monday night. (KSAT)

The winds tore the metal roof off the Days Inn and Suites.

Parts of it landed in palm trees, ripping down power lines, as well as on top of vehicles in the parking lot.

At least one pickup truck sustained damage.

There were no reports of injuries at the motel, although guests said they endured a frightening and sleepless night.