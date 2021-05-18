Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Heavy damage, reports of injuries from strong winds in Southeast Bexar County

Winds toppled an RV, reportedly injuring 2 people

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
weather
,
Bexar County
,
overnight
Strong winds have a cut a path of destruction through part of Southeast Bexar County late Monday night.
Strong winds have a cut a path of destruction through part of Southeast Bexar County late Monday night. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Strong winds that whipped through the area overnight caused heavy damage at a motel and toppled an RV in Southeast Bexar County.

There also were reports of injuries.

A security guard at the Braunig Lake RV Resort told KSAT12 that two people who were inside the RV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At a motel next door, debris was left scattered all across the parking lot near Interstate 37 and Donop Road.

A Days Inn Motel saw damage following strong winds late Monday night. (KSAT)

The winds tore the metal roof off the Days Inn and Suites.

Parts of it landed in palm trees, ripping down power lines, as well as on top of vehicles in the parking lot.

At least one pickup truck sustained damage.

There were no reports of injuries at the motel, although guests said they endured a frightening and sleepless night.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: