Burglars caused damage throughout North Star Mall ‘for absolutely no reason,’ police say

The burglars entered through an entrance on Rector Street. Security officers saw them on surveillance cameras, then notified SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – Business owners at North Star Mall had to spend part of Monday morning cleaning up the damage caused by a pair of overnight burglary suspects.

San Antonio police say at least 12 businesses, mostly kiosks, were targeted during the break-in which happened around 3:30 a.m.

“The kiosks were mainly just dismantled for absolutely no reason. They were grabbing glass panes and throwing them all around the mall, just trying to damage whatever they could find,” said Sgt. Gabriel Rosas with SAPD. “They tried a couple of the registers. They broke TVs. They broke a couple of other items from the kiosks themselves.”

Police were first notified of the burglary by mall security, who spotted the suspects on surveillance cameras.

Police say the burglary suspects used rocks to break the door on the Rector Street side of the mall. (KSAT 12 News)

When officers arrived, they noticed the glass door to a mall entrance had been smashed with rocks.

They say they then heard a commotion and found the two suspects, a man and a juvenile, still inside the mall.

Mall security alerted San Antonio police to the break-in around 3:30 a.m. (KSAT 12 News)

In addition to causing the damage, the pair also got inside a jewelry store and helped themselves to merchandise, police said.

“One of them was able to slide underneath one of the metal railings,” Rosas said. “They were able to get a couple of thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry, and it was returned to the owners.”

After police took the two suspects into custody, they gave them each a pair of bracelets, handcuffs, for the ride to jail.

