Man killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed on the city’s Northeast Side while on a sidewalk, San Antonio police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 63-year-old man, believed to be homeless, was walking in the 9400 block of Perrin Beitel when a vehicle hit him while on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle fled southbound in a possibly red or black vehicle with suspected front-end damage.

At this time, police say they have no witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7273.

