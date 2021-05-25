Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal shooting on East Side

Keith Corley charged with murder in connection with slaying of Delon Lamont Weaver in 1500 block of Upland

David Ibañez
, Web - Managing Editor

Crime
SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man is awaiting extradition to Bexar County after he was arrested in East Texas in connection with a fatal shooting Monday on San Antonio’s East Side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Keith Corley was arrested in Madison County on Monday night without incident.

Corley is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Delon Lamont Weaver, 24.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, officers found Weaver lying on the sidewalk at the Antioch Village apartment complex in the 1500 block of Upland Drive around 11:40 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Weaver was shot after he and Corley got into an argument, the report said.

Corley fled the scene but was arrested several hours later.

