Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek 5 suspects in theft of storage unit that contained weapons, items valued at $300K

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are trying to identify and locate five people who stole from a storage unit that had both weapons and $300,000 worth of items inside.

The incident occurred March 12 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Extra Space Storage, located in the 15300 block of US Highway 281.

According to police, three men and two women broke into the storage unit that contained two large safes with more than 15 weapons, some jewelry and some sentimental items that are valued at approximately $300,000. The suspects used a rented U-Haul truck to remove the safes, police said.

SAPD said they need help identifying and locating the suspects seen in the images above.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.