Work on Highway 281 kicks off weekend road construction

SAN ANTONIO – Work on U.S. Highway 281 in northern Bexar County continues this weekend as part of improvements by the Texas Department of Transportation.

There will be nightly closures of the intersection of Borgfeld Road and 281 beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and running through Monday, June 28. There will be alternating northbound lane closures from Bulverde Road to Cibolo Creek overnight through Saturday morning.

Also on Saturday, sidewalk improvements will close one southbound lane of 281 at Overlook Parkway.

Other familiar projects will continue like Loop 410 at State Highway 151 in San Antonio. Main lane closures will still be possible on Loop 410 between West Military Drive and Marbach Road overnights through Monday.

Road work will resume Sunday night on Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, as part of the major expansion project. Drivers should expect overnight lane closures between Hausman Road to Babcock Road and from Babcock Road to I-10, as crews stripe lanes and set barriers.

A complete list of closures can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

