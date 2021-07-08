Driver in custody after crashing vehicle into utility pole, fence on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in police custody after he crashed his vehicle into both a pole and a fence near a Northwest Side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near the Avalon Place Apartments in the 6600 block of UTSA Boulevard.

According to police, a man and a woman in their 20s were traveling at a high rate of speed on UTSA Boulevard when the man lost control of the vehicle and drove through a utility pole, projecting it roughly 40 yards. That’s when, police said, the vehicle then crashed into a fence, before finally coming to a stop.

Police said both the man and the woman were taken by EMS to University Hospital, with the woman in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The male driver will be charged with intoxication assault, police said.