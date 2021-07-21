North East ISD to offer free meals for all students in 2021-22 school year

SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD will offer free, healthy meals this school year for all students in the district, regardless of financial status.

In a news release, NEISD said “The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.”

NEISD said the district applied for the waiver this year to provide free meals to their students.

There is no application required or financial eligibility for students to receive free meals, NEISD said.

However, the district said there will likely be an income eligibility required for the 2022-2023 school year.

Over 61,000 students are enrolled in North East ISD.

