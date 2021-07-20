Partly Cloudy icon
Questions about the new school year? KSAT invites you to a town hall August 4

Ask questions now, tune in on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

KSAT: Back to School Town Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, are your kids heading back to campus for Pre-K, kindergarten, or grade school for the upcoming 2021-22 year?

To help answer any questions you may have about kids going back in the classroom, KSAT.com will be livestreaming a Back-to-School Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 a.m. with a group of panelists. This first stream will focus on younger students.

The following week, KSAT will hold another town hall for parents that have kids in middle school and high school. Tune into the second stream on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

The panelists will include a child psychologist, counselor, education non-profit leader and a teacher. The names of the panelists will be added once the list is finalized.

Is there something you’d like to hear discussed? Submit your questions below and tune in on KSAT.com at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Kiersten has been a Digital Content Creator with KSAT12 since 2017. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and previously worked for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

